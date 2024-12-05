These are the eight final groups for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

HQ

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the first of its kind after its transformation from a short annual tournament into a cup mirrorin the international competitions like its own World Cup every four years, has confirmed its groups.

32 teams will compete to lift the redesigned trophy next summer (from June 15 to July 13, 2025) in the USA, with the final taking place at MetLife Stadium in New York.

The eight groups with eight teams each has been confirmed after a draw broadcasted live, with the special appearance of Ivanka Trump and his son, a strange way to make people care about this controversial cup, for sure...

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: All groups

Group A



Palmeiras



FC Porto



Al Ahly



Inter Miami



Group B



PSG



Atlético de Madrid



Botafogo



Seattle Sounders



Group C



Bayern Munich



Auckland City FC



Boca Juniors



SL Benfica



Group D



Flamengo



Espérance Sportive de Tunis



Chelsea



Club León



Group E



River Plate



Urawa Reds



Rayados



Inter



Group F



Fluminenses



Borussia Dortmund



Ulsan HD



Masandawana



Group G



Manchester City



Wydad Athletic Club



Al-Ain FC



Juventus



Group H



Real Madrid



Al Hilal



Pachuca Tuzos



Salzburg



In a format similar to FIFA World Cup or UEFA Euro Cup, each team will face each other once. The two best teams of the group will go on to round-of-16. Then to quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, with no match for the third place.

That means two teams will play up to seven matches in total between June and July, a time where normally clubs and players are resting before the regular season with their domestic seasons begins typically in mid-August...