English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

These are the eight final groups for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The new FIFA Club World Cup takes place next summer in the USA.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the first of its kind after its transformation from a short annual tournament into a cup mirrorin the international competitions like its own World Cup every four years, has confirmed its groups.

32 teams will compete to lift the redesigned trophy next summer (from June 15 to July 13, 2025) in the USA, with the final taking place at MetLife Stadium in New York.

The eight groups with eight teams each has been confirmed after a draw broadcasted live, with the special appearance of Ivanka Trump and his son, a strange way to make people care about this controversial cup, for sure...

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: All groups

Group A



  • Palmeiras

  • FC Porto

  • Al Ahly

  • Inter Miami

Group B



  • PSG

  • Atlético de Madrid

  • Botafogo

  • Seattle Sounders

Group C



  • Bayern Munich

  • Auckland City FC

  • Boca Juniors

  • SL Benfica

Group D



  • Flamengo

  • Espérance Sportive de Tunis

  • Chelsea

  • Club León

Group E



  • River Plate

  • Urawa Reds

  • Rayados

  • Inter

Group F



  • Fluminenses

  • Borussia Dortmund

  • Ulsan HD

  • Masandawana

Group G



  • Manchester City

  • Wydad Athletic Club

  • Al-Ain FC

  • Juventus

Group H



  • Real Madrid

  • Al Hilal

  • Pachuca Tuzos

  • Salzburg

In a format similar to FIFA World Cup or UEFA Euro Cup, each team will face each other once. The two best teams of the group will go on to round-of-16. Then to quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, with no match for the third place.

That means two teams will play up to seven matches in total between June and July, a time where normally clubs and players are resting before the regular season with their domestic seasons begins typically in mid-August...

These are the eight final groups for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

This post is tagged as:

sports


Loading next content