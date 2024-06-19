HQ

With all the attention Fallout has been getting as a franchise lately, thanks in no small part to the recent next-gen releases and the success of the TV series on Prime Video, you'd expect Microsoft and Bethesda to want to cash in as much as they can. But Todd Howard has already said he doesn't want to accelerate his plans for Fallout 5 too much, and now he's also ruling out a return to the franchise's origins.

The Bethesda veteran gave an interview on the MrMattyPlays YouTube channel in which he confirms that there will be no remasters or reboots of the first two Fallout games, developed by Black Isle Studios (where many of the current Obsidian developers come from).

Howard says that they will continue to support their maintenance to keep them available on PC and make them accessible to everyone, but that they will now focus on getting the future on the right foot.

"As far as beyond that, we've talked about it but our priorities in terms of 'hey, let's go do dev work and make certain things work', they haven't been in those areas. So, again, priority is 'hey, can people load it up and play it'."

For the time being, and barring any surprises from Xbox Games Studios, it looks like we'll have to keep squeezing the Wasteland we've known so far with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, which has recently been expanded in the Skyline Valley DLC.

Thanks, VGC.