Todd Howard doesn't want Bethesda rushing the next Fallout game

While they might be in charge of some of the most famous RPG franchises around, Bethesda is notoriously slow at making games. It has been six year since The Elder Scrolls VI was announced with that cinematic trailer, and we could still be five years from its release.

With the success of the Fallout TV show, fans have been clamouring for a new game, or even just an update on when we might see the elusive Fallout 5. In an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, Todd Howard explained that while Bethesda knows the demand for a new Fallout, they're not going to rush anything.

"For other Fallout games in the future...obviously, I can't talk about those right now, but I would say, sort of, rushing through them, or we need to get stuff out that is different than the work we're doing in Fallout 76, you know... We don't feel like we need to rush any of that. Right now, the Fallout TV show fills a certain niche in terms of the franchise and storytelling."

Howard thinks there's a strength in making the heart grow fonder for Fallout during its absence. "I don't think it's bad for people to miss things, as well," he said. "We just want to get it right and make sure that everything we're doing in a franchise, whether Elder Scrolls or Fallout or now Starfield...that those become meaningful moments for everybody who loves these franchises as much as we do."

In the same interview, Howard also spoke about Starfield's expansions, and what we can expect from the studio.