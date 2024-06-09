English
Fallout 76

Next Fallout 76 expansion to be released in three days

We'll finally get to play as Ghoul.

The hype surrounding the Fallout franchise is at its peak right now, and Bethesda and Microsoft are obviously looking to capitalize on the success of the Amazon series. At the Xbox Games Showcase, the next expansion was showcased with a charming, black-and-white video with an accurate tone. The trailer first boasted Fallout 76's massive player count of over 17 million, before showcasing the expansion's new Skyline Valley setting and Valve 63, around which the narrative revolves.

Not exciting enough? Apparently you'll soon be able to look like the Ghoul too. And the expansion will be released in just three days, on June 12. Check out the trailer here.

Fallout 76

