There is hope for another Tintin film as Peter Jackson supposedly "really wants" to make a follow-up

It has been around 15 years since The Adventures of Tintin arrived and delivered an excellent animated story that entertained many. While that may be the case, there has never been much progress at all in regards to expanding this cinematic universe and continuing the story, even if some of the creatives involved seem excited to do as much.

In the past, Andy Serkis, who voices Captain Haddock in the film, spoke about his hopes that a follow-up movie will one day become a reality, and this is something he has once again touched upon. Speaking with Collider, Serkis was asked about whether he'd like to return to the world of Tintin, to which he replied with the following.

"Oh gosh, I wish! I really hope so. I love that Tintin film. I loved the process of making that film with such great filmmakers. I think Peter really, really wants to make it, so hopefully down the line."

Hope. This is all that this statement leads to as there's no sign of movement from a production standpoint on another Tintin film being made at least soon. We'll just have to remain content with the stunning Tintin Lego set for the time being...