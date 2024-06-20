Andy Serkis assures us that The Adventures of Tintin 2 will become a reality

More than a decade has passed since Steven Spielberg's underrated film adaptation of Tintin and the Secret of the Unicorn premiered, and many of us have long wondered if a sequel would ever materialise.

The original plan was to release The Adventures of Tintin 2 four years after the first film, but Spielberg's packed schedule caused problems, months turned into years, and the second film didn't materialise.

But according to Andy Serkis, who is in close contact with Peter Jackson and appeared in the 2011 film as the voice of Captain Haddock, the film's producer, the project is still on track and will definitely become a reality. Something we here at the editorial office of course hope is true.

What did you think of the Tintin film and do you also hope for a sequel?