There Are No Ghosts at The Grand wins 2026 Tribeca Games Award

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Recently, developer Friday Sundae was featured at the New York City-based Tribeca Games festival, wherein the British developer was spotlighted and celebrated for its upcoming and anticipated indie hit There Are No Ghosts at The Grand.

During the show, the game was celebrated and handed the 2026 Tribeca Games Award, a trophy handed to an unreleased title for "excellence in artistic storytelling." To this end, There Are No Ghosts at The Grand came out on top of 12 competitors, including Rockbeasts, Virtue and a Sledgehammer, Forever Ago, and more.

To mark this feat, Friday Sundae has shared a new trailer for the game, which includes a ton of new gameplay and sees Broadway star Alex Brightman feature, with the actor appearing as Chris David in the game, the leading player-controller character.

The trailer shows off more of the renovation elements of the game, as well as the supernatural ghost-busting mechanics too. Beyond that, we also learn more about the narrative and how Brightman's Chris David slots into the wider whole.

Check it all out below and for more from There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, be sure to read about its duration and Friday Sundae's stance on AI too, all ahead of the game launching sometime later in 2026.