There Are No Ghosts at The Grand's Friday Sundae on not using AI: "AI might be more of a problem than it is a hindrance"

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Ever since we first met There Are No Ghosts at The Grand during the Xbox Showcase in June 2025, we've been eagerly following updates on the game in the run up until its launch later this year.

To this end, during our time at London Games Fest's New Game Plus event recently, we caught back up with creative director of developer Friday Sundae, Anil Glendinning, to talk more about the anticipated project and to answer the age-old question about what the studio's stance is on artificial intelligence.

"Well within our game we don't use any AI at all. You know it may be right for other people's games and other people's projects. For us it's just not a great fit," Glendinning began.

"So all of the artwork is created by us because we have quite a distinctive art style as well. All of the story is written by us, all of the programming is done by us. We have a small in-house team working together in our studio in Bristol. There's only about 10 of us, this is our very first game, and so for us, you know, I think AI might be more of a problem than it is a hindrance. Plus I'm at such an age that I'm not entirely sure how the thing works anyway. So we like to develop our games the old-fashioned way. Just using our hands, our brains, and taking feedback from the community to make sure we're making the game as fun as possible."

Debuting on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2026, a new taste of the game will be arriving later this week as part of the next ID@Xbox showcase. You can see our latest interview with Friday Sundae below.