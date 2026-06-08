There Are No Ghosts at The Grand is still promised for 2026

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It was only a few weeks ago, at an ID@Xbox showcase, where developer Friday Sundae once again presented a new trailer for its adventure project, There Are No Ghosts at The Grand. This came shortly after we spoke with the developer once again as part of the London Games Festival, where we got to learn about its expected length and the studio's stance on using artificial intelligence in development.

But as yesterday also featured the Xbox Games Showcase, and since There Are No Ghosts at The Grand is an Xbox-console exclusive title, you may have wondered if the project showed up at all. It didn't, but this was because it instead favoured an appearance at the PC Gaming Show that followed.

This new trailer shined a spotlight on some of the other quirky characters that inhabit the local town and also the underlying mystery at the core of the story. Considering the musical integration into the game, it probably won't surprise you to hear that music plays a central part in this trailer too.

Check it out below, and if you're interested in playing There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, a demo for the game is available on Steam and the launch is still promised for 2026, specifically Q4.