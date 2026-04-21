There Are No Ghosts at The Grand's campaign is around 8 to 10 hours long

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Each and every time we get the opportunity to see more from developer Friday Sundae's There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, the game manages to look even more impressive and ambitious. To this end, as part of the studio's appearance at London Games Fest's New Game Plus event recently, we got a chance to see the title once more and chat with creative director Anil Glendinning to learn more about what to expect from it.

As There Are no Ghosts at The Grand is a single-player adventure about renovating a dilapidated hotel on the English coast, all while dealing with pesky supernatural forces, you may be wondering about how long you should expect to put aside for the journey? If so, we inquired about this to Glendinning.

"So we're expecting the game, the main campaign, to be about 8 to 10 hours long and then a few extra hours to do all of the side activities and side quests that you have.

"But you are absolutely right. From a story point of view, the game has 30 days and fairly early on you know that there is a ticking clock that you have. But the time doesn't pass until the player themselves chooses. So if you want to spend hours and hours and hours renovating and decorating and making the hotel as beautiful and as picturesque as you would like. That's great, you can do that. But only when you choose to change over to night and you choose to move to the next day does the storyline then advance. So you are able to balance the tension of a ticking time clock within the story. But also allow players to take their own time to explore it. So that's why it is kind of a cosy, dark game."

Essentially, There Are No Ghosts at The Grand is a game that you can make of it what you want. Explorers and those enticed by the renovation suite can extend the journey significantly, whereas those wanting a more streamlined narrative adventure with a focus on busting the supernatural threats in play, can expect an experience that is more condensed and easy to consume.

As for when There Are No Ghosts at The Grand will debut, the project is expected to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S later this year, and we'll be getting another look at the project rather soon as part of the confirmed ID@Xbox showcase on April 23. Catch the full interview with Glendinning below.