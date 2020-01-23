The Witcher on track to be Netflix's biggest first season

Last month The Witcher series made its debut on Netflix after years of anticipation and speculation regarding the adaptation, and it turns out this has been a hit for the streaming service, as revealed in a recent shareholder letter.

Netflix revealed that the series is "tracking to be our biggest season one TV series ever", as 76 million member households watched the fantasy show starring Henry Cavill, which in turn influenced sales of the books and games (as well as a song which you can now stream).

For more on Netflix's other titles like The Crown check out the shareholder letter above, and remember that we're also getting another season of The Witcher as well, which is understandable given the popularity of the franchise right now.

Have you enjoyed The Witcher?

