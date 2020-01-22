Cookies

The Witcher's 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' available to stream

The popular song from Netflix's The Witcher series, 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, with the rest of the soundtrack following soon.

Netflix's The Witcher series instantly became a favourite of many around the world and one of the most beloved relationships in the series is that of Henry Cavill's Geralt and Joey Batey's Jaskier (or Dandelion for those of you more familiar with the characters' name in CD Projekt Red's video game series or the English books rather than his Polish original name).

The song 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' has been sung aplenty since the first season of the series released in full and if you're one of the many fans who have been waiting for the song and the rest of the soundtrack to release on your favourite music streaming service, those of you using Spotify or Apple Music will be overjoyed to learn that the popular song is available right now, with the rest of the soundtrack composed by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli being released on January 24.

