The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt lead quits after accusations

Bloomberg reports Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has left after being investigated for workplace bullying.

While companies such as Ubisoft have been put in a negative spotlight due to a whole bunch of misconduct allegations, horrible work environment and similar stuff you don't want from anyone, CD Projekt has mainly been roasted because of insidious marketing and Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles. Until now...

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has received an internal email from CD Projekt where Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who was the game director on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and second director on Cyberpunk 2077, confirms his resignation after being investigated for workplace bullying. It's very important to note that Tomaszkiewicz was found not guilty, but is still leaving because he understands that some are uncomfortable working with him. As he states in his farewell email:

"I am going to continue working on myself. Changing behavior is a long and arduous process, but I'm not giving up, and I hope to change."

Hopefully he learns from his mistakes and become suited to continue making great games somewhere else in the future.

