The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel confirmed

Nintendo usually has some exciting on the 10th of March aka Mario Day every year, so an outstanding amount of rumours have been making the rounds lately. That didn't stop the company from having a pleasant "surprise" for us.

I write surprise in quotations because Nintendo confirms The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting a sequel. The surprising thing is that Chris Pratt - the voice of Mario in the original - said the writers strike probably meant The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 wouldn't come for a long time, but Shigeru Miyamoto reveals the movie is set to premiere on the 3rd of April, 2026.

A sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie was basically a given, as the original earned more than $1.288 billion in cinemas. Then it makes sense that Miyamoto-san continues to tease movies based on other characters in the Mushroom Kingdom. We'll see if the The Legend of Zelda movie will arrive before The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 or if we'll have to wait until 2026 for more Nintendo characters on the big screen.