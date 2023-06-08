The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be a long time coming, says Chris Pratt

HQ

Bad news for video game movie fans. Pre-production on the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also been affected by the ongoing screenwriters' strike organised by the Hollywood WGA and has temporarily halted the project.

This has been acknowledged by the actor who voices Mario, Chris Pratt, during an interview with etonline.

"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons," he said. "I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."

Super Mario Bros.: The Movie is already the second highest-grossing film in the entire history of animation, and the best opening ever, so we're even more eager for the strike-stopping negotiations to come to fruition, and we can have some good news soon. The post-credits scene already anticipates that we'll see another beloved Nintendo character join the protagonists of the first one on the big screen. For now, we can only wait for the release of the physical and digital edition in Europe, now that we know that in the United States and Canada you will be able to buy it from 13 June.