The Super Mario Bros. Movie beats out Frozen

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been Illumination's biggest success so far, and it continues to break records and hit box office highs. Last month, it was revealed that the film had made over $1 billion. Now, it has knocked Frozen from its spot as the second-biggest animated movie ever.

The latest figures reveal that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has made $1.288 billion, surpassing the titanic numbers of Frozen, which earned $1.284 billion. It now sits just behind Frozen 2's $1.45 billion, which doesn't seem an impossible mountain to climb.

The fact that a video game adaptation could become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time is an incredibly impressive feat, but even if Illumination can't top Frozen 2, we're still guaranteed a sequel somewhere down the line by these numbers.

