The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is getting a sequel

You're watching Advertisements

After receiving massive amounts of backlash because of its initial Sonic design, Paramount Pictures came back with a revised and well-received live-action Sonic film. Sonic the Hedgehog had the number one opening weekend of all time for a movie based on a video game and could've had more box office success if not for the pesky COVID-19 outbreak.

Now it is confirmed, as reported by Variety, that Sonic the Hedgehog will have a sequel. Jeff Fowler will return as director, also with Pat Casey and Josh Miller as scriptwriters. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are the producers, while Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller are the executive producers.

For now, the movie is still in the development phase and no decision has been made regarding the casts or production start date. But we expect to see Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tom (James Marsden), and even the evil Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey).