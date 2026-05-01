The Scrubs revival has been greenlit for another season

HQ

Good news, Scrubs fans! Clearly the revival of the iconic television series has been enough of a hit, as Hulu and ABC has decided to pull the trigger and officially order another season of the return of Scrubs.

There's no word on when the next batch of episodes will make their arrival (on Disney+ for most European viewers), but the good news is that we should expect to see more from Zach Braff's J.D. Dorian, Donald Faison's Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke's Elliot Reid, and the wider cast, including John C. McGinley's Perry Cox, who is in-attendance at Comicon Napoli this weekend, where Gamereactor will be speaking with the popular star.

Have you seen the revival of Scrubs? If not, don't miss our review of the latest batch of episodes.