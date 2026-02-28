Scrubs Reboot (Episodes 1 and 2)

HQ

It feels almost unreal that Scrubs is making a comeback after 16 years, and it's probably easy for many to dismiss it as cynical nostalgia. Fortunately, this soft reboot is made with warmth, humour and nostalgia in its bloodstream. The first two episodes follow the same charming style that made me love the series from when I was in secondary school until it ended almost two decades ago. J.D., Turk and Elliot are back at Sacred Heart Hospital as if time has stood still. The dynamics of the core group are still at the heart of the series: the jokes are spot on, and the bromance between J.D. and Turk is as strong as ever (or...?). The first two episodes manage to strike a balance between absurd humour and more emotional moments, just as we remember Scrubs.

The series' classic voiceovers, crazy daydreams and sometimes absurd comedy feel familiar and comforting. At the same time, this is precisely what makes it feel a little TOO similar to the original. Scrubs risks fumbling to find its place in 2026 rather than being new and fresh. I haven't quite decided how I feel about this yet. I love that so many of the actors have returned. With Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke and John C. McGinley back in their roles, the comeback feels genuine and well thought out, and not just a nostalgia trip. The series checks in with the characters in a way that gives them room to have grown and changed over sixteen years, which feels both safe and new. We get to see how life has changed them and how the old gang relates to the Sacred Heart of today.

Perhaps what is most surprising is how well the series dares to let its characters bear the marks of time. There is a weariness in certain glances, a maturity in the conflicts and a different weight in the decisions that reflect that we are no longer at the beginning of our lives - neither as viewers nor as doctors in a fictional hospital. Where the original series was often about finding oneself in the chaos, it now feels more like dealing with the consequences of who our cast has become. It is a thematic shift that, if given room to develop, could give the reboot its own identity. To further confirm that water has flowed under the bridge, it is important to have new faces and medical students for our favourites to contend with. Some of them are funny and promising, while others currently feel more like fillers than independent voices in the ensemble cast. This is where the season gets to run its course; it may be that they are overshadowed by the giants of the series. In a few weeks or months, perhaps we will be invested?

At the same time, it's clear that the series is aware of its own history. There are nods to old gags, small meta-comments and a self-distance that is almost impressive. There's no doubt that the production team is aware that it's "a little crazy" at times, but that's how Scrubs has always been: crazy but with heart. The question is not only whether Scrubs works again, but whether we need it again. In a television world dominated by darkness, prestige, and cynicism, there is something liberating about returning to a series that dares to be silly, sentimental, and honest at the same time. Scrubs justifies its return by being both a tribute to the original and a step into new territory. It will be exciting to see if the series creators manage to make us feel that the format is still relevant today without losing everything that made the TV series beloved in the first place. This is a genuinely entertaining return that both warms my heart and made me smile.