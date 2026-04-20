Comicon Napoli 2026 announces the attendance of several stars, led by actor John C. McGinley

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omicon Napoli, one of Europe's largest comic and pop culture festivals, which this year celebrates its 26th edition from 30 April to 3 May, has announced a new line-up of star guests coming to the Italian city, including American actor John C. McGinley.

The legendary actor, best known for his eccentric portrayal of Dr Perry Cox in Scrubs (a role he reprises in the series' recent return to television), will take part in a panel on Sunday 3 May. McGinley is also co-starring alongside Steve Carell in the HBO Max series Roosters, which has recently been renewed for a second season following its huge success.

John C. McGinley isn't the only face (and voice) to have been confirmed in recent days, as the organisers have also been delighted to confirm that Jane Perry, the British actress and BAFTA winner for voicing Selene in Returnal, will also be attending this year. Perry also voiced Mystra in Baldur's Gate III and will share her panel on Friday 1 May with fellow actress Kirsty Rider, whom many of you will recognise as the voice of Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as well as for her appearance in the Netflix live-action adaptation of Sandman.

Gamereactor will be attending Comicon Napoli 2026 again this year to bring you live coverage of the event and enjoy it alongside the fans, as well as exclusive, one-on-one interviews with many of its special guests.

What do you say? Are you up for the next edition of Comicon Napoli?