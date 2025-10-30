The Roses is coming to Disney+ in time for the holidays

You may have recently seen our glowing review of The Roses and wondered when can I get a piece of that pie? If you're interested in watching the film and don't want to spend on the VOD version, then we have some good news to share as the Disney+ debut date for the film has already been revealed.

The Roses will arrive on the streaming platform in many regions on November 20. Yep, the week after Freakier Friday arrives, which is planned for the week after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, you will be able to check out the Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman-led film.

The catch is that the November 20th date only applies to some regions, as the UK and Ireland for one will have to wait until December 3 to catch the film on the streaming platform. You can check locally by logging into Disney+ and finding the film and seeing which premiere date is registered.

For a taste of what's to come, check out the trailer for The Roses below.