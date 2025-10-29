Freakier Friday arrives on Disney+ in November

HQ

If you're a Disney+ user, you've likely been revelling in the recent content addition news, as just last week it was confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be debuting on the platform in the first week of November. But this isn't all that Disney fans have to be excited about, as now another recent theatrical debut will be making its arrival on the service as soon as the week afterwards.

After a rather middling run in cinemas that led to just over $150 million in box office sales, it has now been confirmed that Freakier Friday will be coming to Disney+ on November 12. The week after Marvel's First Family comes to the platform, we can expect Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise their famous roles, in a sequel that introduces two other body-swappers to make the situation even more complicated and weird.

If you didn't see Freakier Friday in cinemas, be sure to watch the trailer for the film below to determine if this film is worthy of one of your evenings from mid-November.