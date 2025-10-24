The Fantastic Four: First Steps to make Disney+ debut in November

HQ

It's already been three months since the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film made its arrival in cinemas. Due to how the Marvel Studios calendar has ultimately formed, all three of the planned theatrical movies arrived by mid-July, and we won't be getting another until at least July 2026 when Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuts.

Needless to say, Marvel fans have to ration the films they are getting as of late, and this includes The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The latest flick has been out in the wild for a few months and if you didn't go to the cinemas and see it on the big screen - which seemingly not too many did judging by the $521 million box office haul, a fraction of what Marvel used to earn - you will soon be able to experience the introduction of Marvel's First Family from the comfort of your own home.

The Disney+ streaming date for the film has been revealed, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming to the service on November 5. In less than two weeks you'll be able to see the film that we reviewed back in the summer.

Do you intend to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+?