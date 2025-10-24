Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps to make Disney+ debut in November

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film has had its streaming debut revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's already been three months since the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film made its arrival in cinemas. Due to how the Marvel Studios calendar has ultimately formed, all three of the planned theatrical movies arrived by mid-July, and we won't be getting another until at least July 2026 when Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuts.

Needless to say, Marvel fans have to ration the films they are getting as of late, and this includes The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The latest flick has been out in the wild for a few months and if you didn't go to the cinemas and see it on the big screen - which seemingly not too many did judging by the $521 million box office haul, a fraction of what Marvel used to earn - you will soon be able to experience the introduction of Marvel's First Family from the comfort of your own home.

The Disney+ streaming date for the film has been revealed, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming to the service on November 5. In less than two weeks you'll be able to see the film that we reviewed back in the summer.

Do you intend to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Marvel

Related texts

0
The Fantastic Four: First StepsScore

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

The Fantastic Four is here... Will Marvel's retro-futuristic film adventure break the Fantastic Four curse? We share our thoughts in this hot-off-the-press review...



Loading next content