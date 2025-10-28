Theo is an acclaimed architect whose upcoming magnum opus is Los Angeles' new billion-dollar museum, a building he designed from the ground up and is set to make him a living legend in his industry. Theo is on the verge of his big breakthrough when a storm tears down the top of the newly completed building, which seconds later collapses like a house of cards, making Theo famous across the United States as the man who designed the worst building of all-time. He is fired. His dreams are shattered. Overnight, his CV becomes worthless, and he is now forced to rely on his chef wife, Ivy, to support the family.

Ivy's skills as a cook prove to be far beyond what she herself is aware of, and while her relatively new career is now flourishing, her husband builds up a bitter resentment towards his better half, partly based on his own inability but also on jealousy. Theo and Ivy, once so dear and compatible, are approaching a marital situation that borders on toxic, and this is only the prelude to The War of the Roses.

The book on which this new version is based was first published in 1981, written by Warren Adler and titled The War of the Roses. It was made into a film in 1989, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, and has now been made into a film again thanks to Jay Roach, best known for directing Austin Powers.

The new film, The Roses, takes a lot of liberties with the basic story and is not as simple (but effective) as the original, in which a heart attack suffered by the husband Oliver causes his wife Barbara to dream of a life as a newly divorced, wealthy woman. The Roses doesn't get to the point as quickly, either, but attacks the whole situation with the couple's unhappy marriage and their strange (and violent) methods of trying to get out of it without losing money on the break-up. Theo and Ivy's relationship is as typical of the era as the 1980s portrait from Danny DeVito's 1980s film, but also more modest in its portrayal of people.

The humour is spot on, quirky and super dark. Olivia Colman is just as brilliant as Benedict.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Theo while Olivia Colman plays his wife Ivy, and it's so obvious, so quickly, that not only are they both trained in theatre and incredibly skilled at their respective jobs, but that they are super comfortable with each other and can therefore find a tempo in their conversation that is charming, natural, and believable. It never becomes quite as believable when things go wrong for Theo and Ivy, but it's very funny, with a semi-blunt jab at today's progressive family situations, home hierarchies, gender roles, excessive commercialism, and everything in between.

It becomes bitter and melancholic, in waves, and many of the later scenes are very funny.

Jay Roach deviates too much from the original story for my taste, but at the same time offers a film that stands on its own two feet. It's dark but also at times human and quite subtle, funny and a bit Nick Hornby-esque in its way of stripping away our most basic emotions and emotional expressions. You're unlikely to cheer about how brilliant The Roses is, but if, like me, you appreciate the quick-witted, dark British humour that this film is full of, you'll laugh out loud a few times.

