The real-time MMO SEED reveals its cinematic trailer

Video games have been offering innovative ways to use real time to their advantage for years. Games such as Pokémon, with its day and night cycle for evolving or capturing certain Pokémon, were revolutionary at the time, and Animal Crossing, with its routines for the animals in our village and opening hours for its shops and venues, also offered touches of realism that surprised (and frustrated) many players.

SEED has shared its official cinematic trailer as part of GDC, showing us a little more about a game in which the passage of time and collaboration between players is crucial, as SEED is a massive, always-on world where you collaborate (or compete) with others to grow societies from the ground up on a brand new planet. Guide your characters called "Seedlings", build communities, shape politics, and leave a legacy that lasts beyond a single session. In SEED, you belong to something bigger, where every alliance, every conflict, and every decision changes the course of Avesta forever.

You can watch the trailer, which features Bjork's song "Human Behaviour", here:

What do you think of this game? Will you give SEED a try?