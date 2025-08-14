The quarterfinals are set for the BLAST Bounty Fall 2025 tournament

HQ

The BLAST Bounty Fall 2025 draft show happened last night, meaning we now have confirmed quarterfinals match-ups to build upon the previously affirmed quarterfinals attendees.

The first two games will happen today, with the second two following tomorrow, and these will then be preceded by the semi-finals on Saturday, before the grand final on Sunday. With plenty of Counter-Strike 2 action on the way, this is how the quarterfinals have shaped up.

Thursday, August 14:



Mouz vs. Astralis



The MongolZ vs. Aurora



Friday, August 15:



Team Vitality vs. Team Liquid



Team Spirit vs. Virtus.pro



It's worth mentioning that this event does not have a traditional playoffs bracket, as the lowest seeded teams will be allowed to choose their opponent out of the higher seeds, in the semi-final round.