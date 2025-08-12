Here are the eight finalist teams for BLAST Bounty Fall 2025

HQ

This week, BLAST will be hosting a big Counter-Strike 2 tournament, as from August 14-17, we can expect the BLAST Bounty Fall 2025 event to take place. This will be quite the intimate event as only eight teams have qualified for it, each of which will be seeded into a single-elimination knockout bracket as soon as tomorrow when the draft show is held.

Regardless of how the event is seeded, we do at least know the various attending teams and how four of them have been seeded into the playoffs bracket. The full slate of teams are as follows:



Team Vitality



Mouz



Team Spirit



The MongolZ



Aurora Gaming



Virtus.pro



Astralis



Team Liquid



The top four teams from the list below have each already been seeded into the playoffs bracket where they each await a selected opponent. The format being used also means that the jump from the quarterfinals to the semi-finals will see the lowest seeded team getting to choose its next competitor from the remaining highest seeded squads, so there's no way of knowing how the semi-finals and finals will look as of yet.