The Night Agent returns to Netflix in January

HQ

It may have sounded mad to see that Netflix has already greenlit a third season of The Night Agent before the second even debuted, but there's a very good reason for that. When the show debuted its first season, it quickly became a mega hit for the platform, and to this day, The Night Agent is the seventh most-watched TV series of all-time for English productions on Netflix. It's amassed over 800 million hours viewed, which puts it just below Season 3 of Bridgerton. Essentially, out of nowhere, Netflix found a huge hit and now it's banking on it big time.

While Season 3 is likely still a while off, we do now know when Season 2 will premiere. A teaser trailer affirms that The Night Agent will return to Netflix on January 23, continuing the story that ended with a major plot twist in Season 1. As per the plot synopsis for Season 2, we're told:

"Peter's efforts to save the president were successful, and now he's earned the opportunity to become a Night Agent. Working in the secretive organization Night Action in Season 2 will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply."

You can see the trailer for the new season of The Night Agent below ahead of its arrival in the New Year.