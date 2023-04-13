The Night Agent is already one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all-time

HQ

It turns out people really, really have been enjoying the Netflix action series, The Night Agent, as the streaming service has now revealed that the show has already become one of the platform's most-watched series to date.

As revealed in the Netflix Top 10 charts, we're shown that The Night Agent has already racked up 515 million hours viewed, and this is in around 21 days, meaning it still has a week to round out the first 28 days on the streamer statistic.

As a point of comparison, The Witcher: Season 1 sits just ahead of The Night Agent currently, with 541 million hours, then comes Lucifer: Season 5 at 569 million hours, and this is followed by Stranger Things: Season 3 at 582 million hours.

With the way it's going, it is plausible that The Night Agent will be able to knock a few of these shows off their spot on the chart and potentially even close the gap with Bridgerton, which occupies fourth and fifth on the chart, with each dedicated to Season 1 and 2 of the series.