The Night Agent has already been greenlit for a third season

Netflix is clearly very, very confident about The Night Agent. Following a successful first season that saw the show become one of the most-watched series on the streamer, it didn't take long before Netflix pulled the trigger on a second season. While we're expecting to get our first look at that season at the start of 2025, and likely be able to watch it sometime next year too, Netflix has also affirmed that this won't be all The Night Agent to look forward to in the future.

The streamer has greenlit The Night Agent for a third season too. We don't have more information on it other than that right now, but if you enjoyed the action-drama series you can take solace in the fact that there will be plenty more coming to Netflix down the line.

Will you be watching The Night Agent's second and third seasons?