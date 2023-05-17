The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold more than 10 million copies

HQ

It was never a question if The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be a success both critically and commercially, but how big of a success. Alex is far from the only one that thinks the game is a masterpiece that deserves our highest score, so the critical point on the list was already crossed off. Now it's clear that the game has sold a loooooooooooot as well.

Nintendo has announced The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold more than 10 million its first three days on market. That makes it the fast-selling The Legend of Zelda game ever, and means it's doing just as well as the record-breaking Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

The latter is especially interesting, as Link and Zelda's adventures usually aren't as big-sellers as you'd might think. Tears of the Kingdom follows in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's hilariously impressive footsteps, however, and considering the technical issues last year's Pokémon games had - and to some degree still have, there's a chance The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might outdo them pretty soon.