Pokémon Scarlet and Violet break Nintendo record with 10 million sold

I'm the kind of guy that scratch my head when reading hyped messages about Pokémon Scarlet/Violet on forums, social media, our Discord and so forth. Especially because many of you have spent the last few months complaining about Game Freak never doing anything really new in terms of gameplay or technology, but that has definitely not impacted the games' sales.

Because Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet combined sold more than 10 million copies the first three days, which means it's definitely even higher now. The company claims that this means the duo had the best launch ever on any Nintendo platforms. That's right. These fantastic games that are technical messes have outdone phenomena like Wii Sports, Super Mario 64 and such...And people ask why Nintendo and Game Freak don't bother spicing up things with bigger changes and innovations...