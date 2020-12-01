The Good Life is still alive, set to launch in summer 2021

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Hidetaka "Swery 65" Suehiro has been trying to produce a 3D adventure called The Good Life with his new development studio White Owls since 2017, but it took several attempts before the crowdfunding project was successfully funded in 2018. Now, the indie publisher, The Irregular Corporation has taken on the matter and, after a year of radio silence, sends a reassuring sign of life from Japan: The Good Life is set to launch next summer and the developers have new gameplay to share.

The so-called "Freestyle RPG" puts us in the role of the journalist Naomi, who investigates mysterious occurrences in a sleepy suburb called Rainy Woods. At night, the inhabitants of this peaceful place are being turned into cats and dogs and we have to use animalistic skills ourselves to solve puzzles. Besides investigating Naomi has to pay rents, which is where her photography skills come in handy. The Good Life is planned for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.