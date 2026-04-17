The final Jackass movie has gotten its full title

It's been known for a long time that a new Jackass movie is coming out this summer. It's being billed as the last one the Jackass crew will ever make, serving as a sort of farewell to the phenomenon that became so massive around the turn of the millennium that, 26 years later, it remains popular enough for the silver screen.

The star Johnny Knoxville has previously said that he's done with head-butting stunts for his part as he simply can't take it anymore, and both Dave England and Preston Lacy are closer to 60 than 50. Hopefully, this doesn't mean the end of the shenanigans, though, and we'll get the respectfully disrespectful farewell Jackass so thoroughly deserves after entertaining us with all kinds of injuries and antics for nearly three decades.

In any case, the film has now received its final title, and via Threads, the official Jackass account has announced that the film will be called Jackass: Best and Last. It hits theaters on June 26, and we'll definitely be settling into our seats in the dark for one last dance with this crew.