Johnny Knoxville: "Jackass 5 will be the last one, it is the natural place to end"

Many of us thought that Jackass Forever marked the end for the iconic gang of self-harmers led by Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. When it was released in 2022, it was the first film in the series in twelve years, and it was clear that this time around, it was older men who were getting hurt. What's more, the original cast is no longer complete after Ryan Dunn's tragic death in 2011, while Bam Margera was fired early on in production.

But... as we reported early this year, this isn't a group that gives up easily, and this summer it's time for another Jackass movie when Jackass 5 hits theaters on June 26. Now, basically all of the original members are over 50, and some are actually closer to 60, so it seems that this will also be the last time we'll see them in a Jackass context.

This is now confirmed by Knoxville, who explains in a Rolling Stone interview:

"This will be the last one. This is the natural place to end. So it's going to be absolutely awful."

When the interviewer asks what we should hope for from the upcoming film, Knoxville seems to hint that it will be something out of the ordinary and concludes:

"You hope it doesn't go well at all! Should be a fucking train wreck. That's what you should hope for. I think we designed it that way."

We recently wrote about the fact that Johnny Knoxville is no longer allowed to take any blows to the head because he has suffered so many concussions and head injuries as a result of the series, but there are obviously other ways to hurt yourself - and that seems to be exactly what the Jackass team plans to do as they bring the phenomenon that started in 2000 with the Jackass series on MTV to a close.