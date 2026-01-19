Johnny Knoxville: "I can't do anything where I can get another concussion"

Recently, we were able to share the good news that a new Jackass movie is on its way, set to be released this summer. The usual suspects will gather to beat themselves to a pulp, including Johnny Knoxville, of course.

Although, this time around, Knoxville seems to be taking things a bit easier. After several violent blows to the head (including from a bull and the boxer Butterbean) with well over ten concussions, he's calling it quits on that front. In an interview with Syndicate X Library (via Deadline), he explains:

"I can't do anything where I can get another concussion. [I'm] way over my limit for concussions, but I don't care about anything else. I just can't get hit in the head anymore... but a lot of other guys can."

However, that doesn't mean he'll escape getting beaten up. He says he likes doing stunts and is excited about the film:

"[The stunts are] so fun. They're pure hell for the cast, but they're a lot of fun for me. They're having fun too. So, I'm very excited about that."

It sounds like age and reality have slowly caught up with the Jackass crew, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for a hilarious ride full of madness when the movie premieres on June 26 — and that Knoxville avoids concussions.