The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered lands on Nintendo Switch 2 this August

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After sweeping us back to the Imperial capital on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S last year, it's almost time for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered to take us away to Bethesda's fantasy classic once more. After being announced earlier in the year to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2, we finally know that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered comes on the 11th of August.

That does dodge most of the release dates we're seeing for other 2026 launches, that are either getting into September and October while they can or jumping to 2027 to avoid Grand Theft Auto VI. With The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered being a year and some change old already, though, it's unlikely the Nintendo Switch 2 version is really out there trying to throw its weight around among some of the other releases left this year.

Still, a welcome gift to those who want it, and a way to take your adventures in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the go with the Nintendo Switch 2. Interestingly enough, in the trailer below we only see it played while in the dock, but that's because much of the trailer's runtime is spent with the adoring fan following our player around, making their day-to-day activities quite hellish with their unending support.