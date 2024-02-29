The Crash Bandicoot 4 creators at Toys for Bob leave Activision Blizzard

HQ

Many feared the writing was on the wall when Microsoft laid off 1900 employees earlier this month and closed Toys for Bob's studio. Was this just leading up to the studio behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, the Skylanders games and more being shut down? Fortunately not.

Because Toys for Bob reveals it has decided to split from Xbox and Activision Blizzard King by going independent. You would think this meant the studio also abandoned any hope of making more games in the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro universes, but that's not necessarily the case. It sounds like this was a very amicable breakup, as the announcement continues by stating Toys for Bob is exploring a possible partnership with Microsoft.

We might have to wait a while for a new entry in those series, however, because we're also told the studio already is developing a new game with new characters, stories and gameplay experiences. This project is still in the early stages, however, so don't expect to learn more about it anytime soon. Let's just celebrate the fact that this talented bunch will continue to make games together for the foreseeable future while we wait.