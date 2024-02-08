Skylanders Crash Bandicoot studio sees massive layoffs, office shut down

HQ

Sorry if you were hoping for another Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, or Skylanders game anytime soon, as it seems the developer behind those titles, Toys for Bob, has been gutted. A new SF Chronicle report states that Toys for Bob has lost around 80 people.

Other Activision Blizzard-owned studios have also lost some people, but Toys for Bob is making headlines here due to the report hinting that the studio had been fully shuttered. Luckily, Toys for Bob isn't closing down for good, but it is losing its physical office space.

Once again, we hate having to report on industry layoffs, but it seems they are just a trend that is here to stay for at least the time being. Hopefully those laid off at Toys for Bob can find a new home elsewhere soon enough.