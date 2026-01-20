The complete calendar for Apex Legends Global Series Year 6 has been revealed

HQ

Considering the Apex Legends Global Series just concluded its fifth year, by hosting its annual Championship in Sapporo, Japan over the weekend and crowning an unexpected winner, you might think that there will be a bit of a break before action returns. This would be partly true.

Respawn has revealed the full calendar for Year 6 of the ALGS and this confirms that the main action will commence from April when Split 1 begins. However, before that there will be the return of the Online Open between late February and March, wherein teams can compete in tense and broadcasted action all the same.

While you can see the full calendar of events in the detailed graphic below, some other highlights worth noting include the Split 1 Playoffs in late June and early July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (meaning almost certainly at the Esports World Cup), Split 2 Playoffs in late October and early November in Las Vegas, and then finally the return of the Championship in January 2027 in Sapporo, Japan once again.