Oblivion achieves the improbable: First Last-Chance Qualifier team to win the Apex Legends Global Series Championship

While the Last-Chance Qualifiers are designed to give a handful of teams a final opportunity to secure a spot in the Apex Legends Global Series Championship, there is always an expectation that the squads that squeeze in through these events won't go too far in the wider event. This wasn't at all the case for the 2026 Championship.

Over the weekend, the premier event in the competitive Apex Legends calendar was hosted in Sapporo, Japan, and with many major names in-attendance, it seemed like a well-known winner would be crowned. However, this wasn't the case, as following managing to just advance through the Group Stage, North American LCQ team Oblivion proved to be a force of nature in the latter parts of the tournament.

In the Bracket Stage of the event, it seemed like Oblivion had run its race, after finishing 18th of 20 in the Upper Bracket Final. However, after dropping into the Lower Bracket Final, the team found its mojo again, finished third of 20 teams and punched a ticket to the Finals. Once in the Finals, Oblivion showed it wasn't to be messed with, winning two games including the eighth and final match, and ultimately scoring 86 points, putting it comfortably ahead of the second-placing Team Falcons at 75 points.

This result means that Oblivion is heading home with an immense cash prize of $600,000, while also being dubbed the team to beat heading into the next season that will commence in a few months.