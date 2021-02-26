LIVE

Bloodborne

The Bloodborne producer leaves Sony

Fortunately, however, he is going to remain within the games industry.

There have been quite the few Japanese high-profile Sony developers leaving the company during the past months. Most notable are Keiichiro Toyama (Silent Hill, Siren), Junya Okura (Siren, Gravity Rush), Kazunobu Sato (Puppeteer, The Last Guardian) and Teruyuki Toriyama (Bloodborne, Demon's Souls remake).

Now we can add yet another name to that list as the Bloodborne producer Masaaki Yamagiwa now tweets:

"I'm leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of this month. I'm going to continue working hard on creating games. Many thanks to everyone!"

As you can see, Yamagiwa isn't leaving the game industry and will continue to bless us with games. If he is moving to an existing studio or starting up his own is currently unknown, but we'll be back as soon as we have more information.

Sony has gotten some criticism lately for mistreating PlayStation Japan in different ways. Even though the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan and spokespersons from Sony has denied this, it does not look good with big numbers of the best developers leaving PlayStation Japan.

Bloodborne

Thanks, Resetera

