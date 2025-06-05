The 24 IEM Cologne 2025 teams have been confirmed

HQ

Every summer, we can expect competitive Counter-Strike 2 to head to the German city of Cologne for a major tournament. This Intel Extreme Masters event is one of the biggest of the year, and it's regarded as the Cathedral of Counter-Strike because of how close it happens to the famed cathedral in the city.

This year, IEM Cologne happens between July 23 and August 3, and with $1 million on the line, the 24 attending teams have now been confirmed. Eight of the rosters have earned direct qualification to Stage 2, and the remaining 16 will need to survive and progress out of Stage 1. Here's how each team stacks up.

Stage 1:



GamerLegion



FaZe Clan



Astralis



3DMax



Heroic



Team Liquid



Virtus.pro



Furia



Complexity



Tyloo



MiBR



B8



Ninjas in Pyjamas



BIG



PaiN Gaming



FlyQuest



Stage 2:



Team Vitality



Mouz



Team Spirit



Team Falcons



The MongolZ



Aurora Gaming



G2 Esports



Natus Vincere



The big question will be whether Team Vitality can continue its recent mega run of results, and progress onwards towards securing a back-to-back Intel Grand Slam title.