Team Vitality crowned IEM Dallas champion

Team Vitality is currently the best team in the world of competitive Counter-Strike 2. The French organisation recently won an Intel Grand Slam, and yet already the squad has kicked off its attempt at a second Grand Slam.

Over the weekend, Team Vitality was crowned IEM Dallas victor after defeating Mouz in the grand finale in a very convincing 3-0 fashion. This result has seen the French side heading home with $125,000 in prize money and also lined them up as one to watch ahead of the BLAST Austin Major, which is set to kick off next week.

Otherwise, when talking Grand Slams, Team Vitality now leads the hunt and requires three more S-Tier ESL victories within the next nine events.