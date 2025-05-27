English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

Team Vitality crowned IEM Dallas champion

After defeating Mouz convincingly in the grand final.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Team Vitality is currently the best team in the world of competitive Counter-Strike 2. The French organisation recently won an Intel Grand Slam, and yet already the squad has kicked off its attempt at a second Grand Slam.

Over the weekend, Team Vitality was crowned IEM Dallas victor after defeating Mouz in the grand finale in a very convincing 3-0 fashion. This result has seen the French side heading home with $125,000 in prize money and also lined them up as one to watch ahead of the BLAST Austin Major, which is set to kick off next week.

Otherwise, when talking Grand Slams, Team Vitality now leads the hunt and requires three more S-Tier ESL victories within the next nine events.

Counter-Strike 2
ESL

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content