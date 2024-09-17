The 2025 Rocket League World Championship will be held next September

HQ

Now that the 2024 Rocket League Championship Series has come to a close, Pysonix and Epic Games has already started discussing the 2025 season and what that will entail. On top of starting in January with qualifiers for the first Major at the end of March, qualifiers for the second Major beginning in April and the event being held in June, and then the Last Chance tournament being planned for July and August and ahead of the World Championship in September, we've also been told about the format adjustments.

The first big change will be the inclusion of a 1v1 series that will live alongside the traditional 3v3 format. This will feature the same schedule as the noted above, and will allow more than one player from an organisation to compete, even against each other.

The second big change will be that the Last Chance Qualifier now has an online portion, making it easier for people to join in.

The third major change will be that the World Championship now includes 20 teams and an expanded bracket and format to support the additional teams.

Lastly, a rankings system will be incorporated into the open qualifiers throughout the year to ensure that the best teams don't have to work through an open portion alongside weaker and less capable rosters.

We can expect more news on the format and 2025 season as we get closer to the end of the year.