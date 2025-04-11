Team Envy's Overwatch League-inspired Marvel Rivals roster continues to fracture

HQ

When Team Envy announced its intention to compete in competitive Marvel Rivals, the organisation did so by signing a roster that featured several Overwatch League veterans. However, this has clearly not been very fruitful for either parties, as now two more of these individuals are exiting the organisation.

Following Indy "Space" Halpern departing the team last week, now both Nikola "Sleepy" Andrews and Nolan "Paintbrush" Edwards have exited the team too.

Speaking about dropping both players, Envy has simply thanked them for their services and wished them the best.

https://x.com/Envy/status/1910498063510302729

This means that currently only Matteo "cal" Mazzucco and Luis "iRemiix" Galarza Figueroa make up the ex-OWL stars on Envy's Marvel Rivals team, where they currently make up two-thirds of the incomplete roster alongside Brandon "nkae" Pescador.