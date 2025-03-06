English
Marvel Rivals

Team Envy signs Overwatch League-inspired Marvel Rivals team

There are some familiar names among this collection of players.

We saw it happen when Overwatch originally launched. Many of the Team Fortress 2 players left behind the game in favour of Blizzard's hero shooter, with plenty even becoming big names in the competitive world. Now the same is happening for Overwatch 2 and Marvel Rivals, as many professional players are leaving behind Blizzard's sequel for NetEase's alternative.

The latest example of this comes from Team Envy, who has now signed a Marvel Rivals roster as part of its grand return to esports. This team has a few memorable names in it, individuals who once were staples in the competitive Overwatch circuit. As for who make up the full roster, check that out below.


  • Matteo "cal" Mazzucco

  • Luis "iRemiix" Figueroa

  • Brandon "nkae" Pescador

  • Nolan "Paintbrush" Edwards

  • Indy "SPACE" Halpern

  • Nikola "sleepy" Andrews

How successful do you expect this Marvel Rivals squad to be?

Marvel Rivals

