Team Envy signs Overwatch League-inspired Marvel Rivals team

We saw it happen when Overwatch originally launched. Many of the Team Fortress 2 players left behind the game in favour of Blizzard's hero shooter, with plenty even becoming big names in the competitive world. Now the same is happening for Overwatch 2 and Marvel Rivals, as many professional players are leaving behind Blizzard's sequel for NetEase's alternative.

The latest example of this comes from Team Envy, who has now signed a Marvel Rivals roster as part of its grand return to esports. This team has a few memorable names in it, individuals who once were staples in the competitive Overwatch circuit. As for who make up the full roster, check that out below.



Matteo "cal" Mazzucco



Luis "iRemiix" Figueroa



Brandon "nkae" Pescador



Nolan "Paintbrush" Edwards



Indy "SPACE" Halpern



Nikola "sleepy" Andrews



How successful do you expect this Marvel Rivals squad to be?