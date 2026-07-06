Tadej Pogacar takes yellow jersey from Vingegaard and leads Tour de France after stage 3

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Tour de France 2026 has left Catalonia in a mountainous stage 3, nearly 200 km long, with four major climbs, one category 1 and three of category 3, with around 3,850-3,900 meters of elevation gain, ending at Les Angles, in a stage without crowd because of nearby fires. The first major test in the race has been dominated by Tadej Pogacar (UAE), who takes the first stage win this edition and the yellow jersey from Jonas Vingegaard (Visma).

Vingegaard was the leader of the General Classification of the race, after winning the team time trial in Barcelona, while also arriving at the same time as Pogacar in stage 2, in which the Slovenian rider helped his UAE Emirates teammate Isaac del Toro claim his first stage win at the Tour. The Mexican, who was key in helping Pogacar boost to the finish line, retains the white jersey as the best young rider at the Tour.

But on day 3, Pogacar was ruthless in a final sprint for the finish line, crossing two seconds before Vingegaard and claiming the top spot in the General Classification. Richard Carapaz from EF Education-EasyPost and Paul Seixas from Decathlon arrived at the same time as Vingegaard.

Now Pogacar is at the top of the GC, with the same time as Vingegaard (8 hours, 46 minutes, 55 seconds), with five riders (Remco Evenepoel, Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso, Paul Seixas, and Florian Lipowitz) less than a minute behind.