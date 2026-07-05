Isaac del Toro wins his first Tour de France stage with a big help from teammate Tadej Pogacar

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Only on day 2, and Tour de France has already produced a truly memorable ending in Barcelona, when Isaac del Toro won his first Tour stage victory aided by his UAE Emirates teammate Tadej Pogacar, who basically "gifted him" the victory, with Pogacar finishing second. Jonas Vingegaard from Team Visma was fourth, and still leads the General Classification after winning the time trial on Saturday; he finished behind Remco Evenepoel from Red Bull Hora Hansgrohe today.

Despite suffering a puncture and losing two and a half minutes at the end of the descent of the climb to Alto de Begues, in the middle of the stage, 22-year-old Isacc Del Toro was able to rejoin the peloton and in the final kilometer to the Côte du Château de Montjuïc, and his teammate Pogacar helped defend him from the attempts by Vingegaard, who finished third behind the UAE duo.

"You cannot believe how it feels now for me, especially for my country. Everything that's going on is just insane, really", said Del Toro after the race, via Cycling Weekly. "We predicted this can happen. In the top of the climb, I was not able to be in the top position, but then I was able to bring back Skjelmose. We made a plan for Tadej and I did it. But at the end, the gap was bigger, so I just went with the flow to the finish line."

Stage 3 on Monday will continue to be in Spain, at the Pyrenees... but it may be cancelled due to wildfires.