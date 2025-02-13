Euphoria's third season is likely to be its last

As many of us had grown to expect, it seems that Season 3 of HBO's hit show Euphoria will be its last. It was only just this week that we got the announcement that the show had returned to production, depicting Zendaya's character Rue in a new screenshot.

However, according to Deadline, we shouldn't get our hopes up for a major Euphoria return in its third season. HBO's executive vice president Francesca Orsi isn't 100% sure this is the end, but knows it has been talked about as if it is. "We've talked about it, I don't think anything is over until it's over, but it's been discussed that this is the end," she said.

"I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters' whole narrative," Orsi added. And so, it seems that Euphoria, the drama that once had us hooked during and coming out of the pandemic, will be ending not with a bang, but a drawn out whimper.

We'll have to see how this final season shapes up, if indeed it is the last we'll see of these characters. Even if there is a story for Season 4, getting actors like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer to drop their busy schedules and return once more is going to be a difficult task.